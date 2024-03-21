Uorfi Javed often surprises fans with her bizarre DIY looks. But this time, there’s another major surprise from the actress-turned-fashion influencer, and it’s unrelated to fashion. She bumped into King Khan! Yes, Uorfi took to her Insta Story and shared a picture posing with Shah Rukh Khan. The monochrome picture has a blurry backdrop, appearing to be a selfie clicked by SRK. This photo might even make one wonder if the meetup truly happened or if it’s photoshopped. Uorfi has not mentioned when or where this encounter with SRK took place. Uorfi Javed Meets Javed Akhtar, Takes a Dig at Trolls by Calling the Veteran Star Her 'Grandfather' (View Pic).

Uorfi Javed With Shah Rukh Khan

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)