Actress Uorfi Javed recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a warning with her fans and followers, urging them to exercise caution before opting for undereye fillers. In a selfie posted on Sunday, Uorfi can be seen making a face while sitting on a bed dressed in a printed green outfit. Alongside the picture, she emphasized, "Will say this again, be very very careful before getting undereye fillers - my under eyes have bumps." She also revealed, "The doctor ruined my under eyes even lips - I got my fillers dissolved, so it's better! Now I have to get my undereye filler dissolved - the most painful thing ever - dissolving the filler." Uorfi Javed Takes a Sly Dig at Former Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover Over His FIR.
Check Out Uorfi's Post Here:
