Uorfi Javed faces yet another setback as her Instagram account gets suspended once more, prompting the actress to seek assistance from META. This recurrence comes shortly after her account suspension on December 3, 2023. Javed expressed her frustration, revealing that the suspension was due to her account allegedly not adhering to community guidelines. The actress, known for her outspoken nature, continues to navigate challenges with social media platforms, urging for clarity and support to resolve the repeated suspensions. Uorfi Javed Extends Support to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Ex-Wife Aaliya - Here's Why.

See Uorfi Javed's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

