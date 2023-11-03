Mumbai Police issued a strongly worded statement on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Urfi Javed's fake arrest video that went viral on social media on November 3. The police announced that they have registered a criminal case against those involved in the video and have also arrested the fake police inspector shown in the video. The case has been filed under misleading video at Oshiwara Police Station, with charges under sections 171, 419, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier in the day, a video surfaced of Urfi being apprehended by two women dressed as police officers. In the video, Urfi can be seen wearing a halter neck, and a backless top, as the women inform her that she is being arrested due to her bold choice of clothing. Uorfi Javed Arrested For Her Fierce Fashion Choices? Here's The Real Reason Behind It (Watch Video).

What Is Section 171?

Section 171 pertains to ‘wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent', while section 419 deals with cheating by personation.

Check Out Mumbai Police's Post Here:

One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity ! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused. However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 3, 2023

Check Out ANI's Post:

A viral video of TV actress & social media influencer Uorfi Javed being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused. However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at… — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

