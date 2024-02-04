Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar marks her 50th birthday on February 4, 2024. Amidst birthday wishes flooding in, the Rangeela actress shares a heartfelt post on her Instagram. In a scenic video, she expresses gratitude for life's blessings and the people who shaped her journey. Matondkar reflects on highs, lows, and the temporary nature of both, thanking everyone for being part of her imperfect yet profoundly humane self. The post encapsulates her appreciation for the light beyond hardships and the transformative journey she cherishes. Urmila Matondkar Birthday: From Chamma Chamma to Kambakth Ishq, 5 Iconic Performances of the Bollywood Actress (Watch Videos).

Urmila Matondkar's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

