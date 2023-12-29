Urvashi Rautela recently posted a photo on her official Instagram, capturing a train journey moment with Bobby Deol. Praising the accomplished actor, she expressed excitement about welcoming 'Lord Bobby' to the NBK109 film family. Urvashi conveyed gratitude to the Deol family for launching her into the world of cinema and expressed eagerness to share screen space with Bobby Deol in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s NBK109 after their collaboration in Singh Saab The Great. Urvashi Rautela and Jason Derulo Spotted Together in Mumbai.

Urvashi Rautela Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)