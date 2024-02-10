Singer Usha Uthup, renowned for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence, has delighted fans with a soulful rendition of Miley Cyrus' Grammy-winning hit, "Flowers." Videos going viral on the internet showcase the legendary singer, clad in her signature saree and bindi, infusing the song with her uniquely deep vocals and enthusiasm. The video demonstrates her remarkable knack for resonating with audiences spanning generations, showcasing how her unparalleled talent effortlessly transcends boundaries. The video is from an event at a restaurant in Kolkata. Fans are absolutely in love with her version of the song. Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus Wins Her First-Ever Grammy Award for 'Flowers', Singer Gushes Over Mariah Carey - Watch Her Acceptance Speech.

Usha Uthup Sings “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)