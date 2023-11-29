After 17 days trapped in a collapsed Himalayan tunnel, 41 Indian laborers emerged triumphantly from the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel entrance. The extensive 400-hour rescue operation faced hurdles and setbacks, on November 28, workers were brought out through an escape pipe. A specialized rat-hole mining team took charge, manually drilling the final stretch after a mechanical breakdown. Actor Akshay Kumar celebrated the success on social media, expressing joy and pride while commending the rescue team. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Akshay shared his happiness about the rescue and wrote, 'This is a new India and we all feel so proud'. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: NDRF Personnel Celebrate by Cutting Cake After Rescuing 41 Trapped Workers From Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Video).

Check Akshay Kumar's Post On X:

Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel so proud. Jai Hind. 👏🏻 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xbBnI5vPpG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)