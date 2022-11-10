A special screening of Uunchai was held on Wednesday (November 9) evening in Mumbai. The makers celebrated the film’s premiere event along with Rajshri Productions’ 75th year celebrations. For the grand event, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shehnaaz Gill, Akshay Kumar and many more celebs were seen in attendance. Film’s lead actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, director Sooraj Barjatya were seen greeting the attendees on the red carpet. Take a look at the pictures and videos from the screening of Uunchai. Amitabh Bachchan Shares an Emotional Moment With Uunchai Co-Stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.
Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit
Anupam Kher, Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut
Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya
Akshay Kumar
Tiger Shroff
Kajol
Mahima Chaudhry With Daughter
Anupam Kher, Shehnaaz Gill, Boman Irani
Sooraj Barjatya, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani
