Diljit Dosanjh set Mumbai ablaze on April 13 with an electrifying concert! The energy was contagious as fans packed the stadium, their excitement palpable. Diljit's soulful voice soared through the venue, captivating the audience and leaving them wanting more. But the excitement wasn't limited to the fans! B-town A-listers came out in force to witness the magic firsthand. Bollywood celebs danced and sang along with the crowd to Diljit's iconic hits. It was a night of pure joy and musical celebration that transcended the barrier between performer and audience. Diljit Dosanjh Visits Gurudwara in Mumbai on Baisakhi; Amar Singh Chamkila Actor Shares Video On Insta - WATCH.

Kriti Sanon

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra

Varun Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui And Avneet Kaur

Sara Tendulkar

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma

