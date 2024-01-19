In a recent interview, celebrated writer and lyricist Varun Grover offered intriguing insights into Bollywood stars. Grover praised Shah Rukh Khan, hailing him as a "real personality." On the flip side, he playfully compared Salman Khan to an AI character, adding a touch of humor to his observations. The comments, captured in a video interview, have sparked discussions among fans, prompting varied reactions to Grover's unique perspectives on the charismatic actors. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan Earn Multiple Nominations in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards, Going Head-to-Head with John Wick 4 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

See The Viral Video Here:

Writer & lyricist Varun Grover : " Shah Rukh Khan is a real personality. Salman Khan looks like an AI character." 😂 pic.twitter.com/P63qHhpwHk — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) January 19, 2024

