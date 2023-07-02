According to reports, Varun Dhawan is all set to star in director Kalees' upcoming untitled film. As per Taran Adarsh's tweet, the film will be presented by director Atlee and will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. Stay tuned for more such updates about VD18. Citadel: Varun Dhawan Looks Handsome in Cobalt Blue and Sand Coloured Cargo Pants with T-shirt and Blazer at Premiere of Prime Video Series (View Pic).

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Here:

VARUN DHAWAN TO STAR IN ATLEE PRESENTATION… 31 MAY 2024 RELEASE… Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and Priya Atlee [A For Apple Studios] join hands for an action-entertainer, which will star #VarunDhawan… Not titled yet [#VD18]. An #Atlee presentation, the film will be directed… pic.twitter.com/SoaQUUWmaZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)