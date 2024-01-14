The excitement for VD18 reached a new high as the makers unveiled glimpses of the Muhurat Pooja featuring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Helmed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, the film's ceremonial kick-off was captured in a video, offering fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes moments. As anticipation grows, this star-studded collaboration promises a cinematic treat. Stay tuned for more updates on the much-anticipated project capturing the essence of the Muhurat Pooja for VD18. VD18: Varun Dhawan Sustains Leg Injury While Shooting For His Next, Shares Pic on Insta.

See The Glimpse From VD 18 Mahurat Pooja Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

