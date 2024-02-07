Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment have announced the release date of their upcoming film, starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie is touted to be filled with thrilling high-octane action sequences. While the gripping first-look posters unveiled by the makers prominently display the July 12, 2024, release date, the film's official title remains under wraps despite hints from the cast suggesting it might be earlier announced Vedaa. Vedaa: John Abraham’s Unforgettable Filming Experience in Kashmir, Encourages Fans To Visit the Place (Watch Video)

Vedaa Release Date:

This summer, get ready to unleash the action! pic.twitter.com/I3iJvVkFNr — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) February 7, 2024

