Bollywood's power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen arriving back home after attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. After a day-long celebration, devotion and prayers, many B-town actors were seen returning back home. The couple were seen happily posing for the paparazzi on their arrival. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also seen arriving with the couple, but they headed straight to their cars. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Head Out to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Vicky and Katrina Return to Mumbai from Ayodhya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)