Following the success of Animal, fans eagerly await its sequel, Animal Park. However, recent reports suggest director Sandeep Reddy Vanga might have even bigger surprises in store. Instant Bollywood reported that Vanga is likely to cast Vicky Kaushal for a villainous role in the sequel. While official confirmation is pending, the prospect of Vicky facing off against Ranbir Kapoor has generated significant buzz. FYI, in Animal, Bobby Deol played the role of a baddie. Animal Park: Shahid Kapoor To Have a Cameo in Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor’s Film? Here’s What We Know.

Vicky Kaushal in Animal's Sequel?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)