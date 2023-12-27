Katrina Kaif shares an adorable snapshot of her husband Vicky Kaushal planting a tender kiss on her cheek, exuding delightful Christmas vibes. In the charming picture, Katrina is wearing a cosy white T-shirt, while her husband Vicky is sporting a white T-shirt and a Santa hat, creating a wonderfully romantic scene that encapsulates the essence of the holiday season. The warmth of their affectionate moment truly reflects the joy and love of Christmas. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Beam With Joy in Their Intimate Christmas Photos!.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

