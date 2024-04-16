Mark your calendars! The release date for the highly anticipated film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been revealed. The makers announced the news today. This 90s-themed entertainer, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. This is the first time Rao and Dimri will share the screen, and their fresh pairing is already generating excitement among fans. The movie is slated to hit theatres on October 11, 2024. With its intriguing title and promising lead cast, the film is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of both comedy and the 90s era. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri ‘Promise 90s Nostalgia’ in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Upcoming Film (View Poster).

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Poster Out

