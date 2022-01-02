Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the adorable couple of tinsel town. Fans wait to catch a glimpse of the couple who tied the knot on December 9, 2021. Last evening a video of Katrina dropping off her husband Vicky at the airport and giving him a warm hug has surfaced online. This sweet gesture has been winning hearts. The actress was seen in an orange night suit, whereas Vicky looked dapper in casual avatar. Some of the comments dropped by Insta users were like, ‘Queen with her king’, ‘beautiful couple’, ‘Loveee’, ‘Soo cutee’, ‘Loveliest’, and so on.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Couple Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

