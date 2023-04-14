Nysa Devgan was photographed with her BFF Orry post dinner outing. The star kid who is called as ‘Nyasa’ finally decided to correct with the right pronunciation of her name. In this viral video one can hear the paparazzi calling out her name as ‘Nyasa’, ‘Nisha’ and so on. She then corrected them saying ‘Mera naam Nysa (Ni-sa) hai’. But even then the shutterbugs were heard calling out her name incorrectly. Nysa Devgan Rides a Camel With Orry and Chills With Her BFF Gang in Jaisalmer (View Pics).

Nysa Devgan Pronouncing Her Name

