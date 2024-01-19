Vidya Balan isn't letting imposters steal her online spotlight! The actress revealed a fake Instagram account posing as her has surfaced, reaching out to unsuspecting fans. Taking to her stories, Balan issued a call to action and told her users to 'report' and 'block' the fake account. "My team and I have of course reported it, but you can report it as well, it will be of great help," a part of her note on Insta story reads. Vidya Balan Birthday Special: Captivating Saree Looks of the Actress That Exude Elegance (View Pics).

Vidya Balan's Message to Fans:

Vidya Balan Instagram

