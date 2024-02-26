There is a social media war going on between Vidyut Jammwal and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Recently, Kadel put up a couple of posts on X where he criticised the rudeness and arrogance of an actor without naming him. Even though there is no nomenclature, he mentions 'outsider' and says he thinks of himself as 'Bruce Lee/Jacky Chan'. Okay, we know who that is directed at. Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal–Arjun Rampal’s Film Earns Rs 8.81 Crore in Its Opening Weekend.

When popularity turns into arrogance, it's a downfall. Despite nepotism tags, 'khaandaani' stars often exhibit humility. Today, encountered an so called outsider whose rudeness was appalling. Understandably, top industry figures avoid working with him. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 26, 2024

More Clarification

Folks i need to clarify this is not for any superstar or current generation stars.. this post is for someone else who is not a star but think himself as a Bruce Lee | Jacky chan.. I have met almost every lead actor in the industry and sab bade pyaare hai.. sirf yahi ek pagal hai… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 26, 2024

Around the same time, Vidyut posted a screenshot of how Sumit Kadel had blocked him on X and in that same post, he accused the trade analyst of asking for a bribe, and he didn't give any, and hence, he has been badmouthing the Crakk actor.

Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so everytime you praise someone -we know the criminal.. pic.twitter.com/gSkiPlwf4S — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) February 26, 2024

