Vidyut Jammwal’s latest Instagram post is poised to ignite the internet. These NSFW pictures feature him flaunting his fit physique, whether he’s taking a swim or preparing a simple meal. The actor presents himself nude in all these photos, expressing, “I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone. I tune into the natural frequency of nature, imagining myself as the satellite dish antenna—receiving and emitting vibrations of happiness and love.” In addition to relishing the luxuries of nature, Vidyut also announced the release date of his upcoming movie, Crakk. He wrote, “I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024.” Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez Team Up For Sports Action Film.

Vidyut Jammwal Goes Nude On Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

