Renowned artist Yo Yo Honey Singh and the stunning Urvashi Rautela are set to hit the airwaves with another electrifying collaboration. This time, the duo will charm fans with “Love Dose 2.0”, now called "Vigdiyan Heeryan". In a recent reveal, Honey Singh and Zee Music Company confirmed the title and the release date: March 15. The teaser poster showcases Urvashi in her mesmerising avatar, with Honey Singh featured behind her. "Vigdiyan Heeryan" promises to be yet another chartbuster from this dynamic duo. Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar Granted Divorce by Delhi Court.

