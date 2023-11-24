Actor Vijay Varma treated fans to glimpses of his Maldives getaway, sharing pictures in stylish printed outfits from the beachside. The Jaane Jaan actor showcased moments of beach fun, including a wet look from playing in the water and a snapshot of his refreshing fruit-filled meal. Reportedly, Vijay spent chilling at Maldives with rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia in August 202 check the photos he shared below! Vijay Varma Opens Up About 'Love' in His Life Following Tamannaah Bhatia's Confirmation of Their Relationship!

Vijay Varma's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

