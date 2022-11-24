After being on a critical condition and being hospitalised in Pune for the past 15 days, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away on November 23. He was 82. Once the tragic news was out, celebs like Ajay Devgn, Ashoke Pandit, Madhur Bhandarkar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aly Goni, Anirudh Dave et al took to Twitter to condole his demise. Vikram Gokhale Dies at 82; Veteran Actor of Marathi and Hindi Cinema Had Passed Away in Pune.

Check the tweets below:

Ajay Devgn

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family 🙏🕉Shanti pic.twitter.com/8oAWP2zBjm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 23, 2022

Madhur Bhandarkar

Sad to hear the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji one of the finest talented actor , his contribution in Hindi & Marathi cinema for his performance will always be remembered. 🙏#OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yvIh1EJQ1r — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 23, 2022

Aly Goni

May god rest your soul in peace sir 🙏🏼 #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/fk4nEOQESE — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) November 23, 2022

Anirudh Dave

One of the finest actor #VikramGokhale ji, I learned a lot from you...it's end of an era baauji 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/KOvpsDqWaf — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) November 23, 2022

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 #VikramGokhale ji. https://t.co/fEvPzRdacV — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 23, 2022

Ashoke Pandit

