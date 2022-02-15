As per Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey is legally married to to ladylove Sheetal Thakur. Reportedly, the couple went the registered marriage way on Valentine's Day 2022 (February 14) at their Versova residence. The reports further elaborates that the duo's traditional wedding will take place on February 18.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur:

