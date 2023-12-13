Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child. The actor recently organized a delightful baby shower, and the pictures from the celebration show that it was filled with joy and laughter. The event featured everything, from the dads displaying their diaper-changing skills to playfully stuffing balloons under their shirts to experience a taste of pregnancy. Sheetal shared a collection of images from the baby shower on Instagram, writing, 'Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my baby shower. #hatchingsoon.' Vikrant Massey and Wife Sheetal Thakur Announce Pregnancy With Heartfelt Post on Insta!.

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur and Baby Shower:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Massey (@sheetalthakur)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)