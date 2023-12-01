As the highly anticipated film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, hit the silver screens on Friday, devoted fans gathered outside a cinema hall in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, creating a massive queue eagerly awaiting the 6 am show. Social media buzzed with a video capturing the excitement as moviegoers patiently lined up for their turn. Leading up to the release, a special screening took place at Mumbai's Jio Plaza on Thursday, attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, and Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Animal Movie Review: Netizens Laud Ranbir Kapoor’s Performance, Label Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film As ‘Blockbuster’. Crowd Waiting For 6 am Animal Screening In Andhra Pradesh Kurnool city #Animal 6Am show pic.twitter.com/5TrXyqPtj0 — ROLEX (@Kasapogu1981) December 1, 2023

