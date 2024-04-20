War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR To Dance on a Massy Song Composed by Pritam in Upcoming Action Entertainer – Reports

Ever since the announcement of Jr NTR joining Hrithik Roshan in the sequel War titled War 2, fans have been eagerly anticipating updates from the upcoming film. According to the latest reports, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will have a massive dance number, which will be a mix of "Jai Jai Shivshankar" and "Naatu Naatu". A source told Bollywood Hungama, "It's going to be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in War 2. But the makers smartly and organically have come up with a situation in the film where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. It is composed by Pritam and is considered to be one of the biggest highlights of the film. It will be like "Jai Jai Shivshankar" meeting "Naatu Naatu!" Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead roles. War 2 will be released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Chiselled Looks From the Upcoming YRF Spy Universe Film Leak Online; Actors’ Hot New Pics Are Sure To Thrill Fans.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR To Have a Dance Face-Off in War 2

