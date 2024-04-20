War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR To Dance on a Massy Song Composed by Pritam in Upcoming Action Entertainer – Reports

According to the latest reports online, the makers of Ayan Mukerji's War 2 have reportedly arranged a scene in the movie where Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR will dance together in a song. Read on!

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2024 10:20 PM IST

Ever since the announcement of Jr NTR joining Hrithik Roshan in the sequel War titled War 2, fans have been eagerly anticipating updates from the upcoming film. According to the latest reports, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will have a massive dance number, which will be a mix of "Jai Jai Shivshankar" and "Naatu Naatu". A source told Bollywood Hungama, "It's going to be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in War 2. But the makers smartly and organically have come up with a situation in the film where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. It is composed by Pritam and is considered to be one of the biggest highlights of the film. It will be like "Jai Jai Shivshankar" meeting "Naatu Naatu!" Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead roles. War 2 will be released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Chiselled Looks From the Upcoming YRF Spy Universe Film Leak Online; Actors’ Hot New Pics Are Sure To Thrill Fans.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR To Have a Dance Face-Off in War 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

  • Festivals
    April 21, 2024: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Special Events Falling on Today's Calendar Date April 21, 2024: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Special Events Falling on Today's Calendar Date
  • Videos
    LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Guides Lucknow Super Giants To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Guides Lucknow Super Giants To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings
    • Close
    Search

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR To Dance on a Massy Song Composed by Pritam in Upcoming Action Entertainer – Reports

    According to the latest reports online, the makers of Ayan Mukerji's War 2 have reportedly arranged a scene in the movie where Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR will dance together in a song. Read on!

    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2024 10:20 PM IST

    Ever since the announcement of Jr NTR joining Hrithik Roshan in the sequel War titled War 2, fans have been eagerly anticipating updates from the upcoming film. According to the latest reports, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will have a massive dance number, which will be a mix of "Jai Jai Shivshankar" and "Naatu Naatu". A source told Bollywood Hungama, "It's going to be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in War 2. But the makers smartly and organically have come up with a situation in the film where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. It is composed by Pritam and is considered to be one of the biggest highlights of the film. It will be like "Jai Jai Shivshankar" meeting "Naatu Naatu!" Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead roles. War 2 will be released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Chiselled Looks From the Upcoming YRF Spy Universe Film Leak Online; Actors’ Hot New Pics Are Sure To Thrill Fans.

    Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR To Have a Dance Face-Off in War 2

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Ayan Mukerji Bollywood Hindi cinema Hrithik Roshan Jai Jai Shivshankar song Jr NTR Naatu Naatu Song War 2 War 2 Cast War 2 Movie War 2 Pics War 2 Release Date War 2 Update War 2 Updates YRF Spy Universe
    You might also like
    ‘My Sweet Little Pie!’ Orry Celebrates Nysa Devgan’s Birthday by Sharing Some of Their Epic Moments Together (View Pics)
    Bollywood

    ‘My Sweet Little Pie!’ Orry Celebrates Nysa Devgan’s Birthday by Sharing Some of Their Epic Moments Together (View Pics)
    Babita Kapoor Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan–Karisma Kapoor Share Unseen Pics and Extend Heartfelt Wishes to Their Mom on Her Special Day
    Bollywood

    Babita Kapoor Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan–Karisma Kapoor Share Unseen Pics and Extend Heartfelt Wishes to Their Mom on Her Special Day
    #War2 @iHrithik @tarak9999 @yrf #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/xY8O0VwXTC

    — FilmyWorld (@filmyWorld_offi) April 20, 2024

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Ayan Mukerji Bollywood Hindi cinema Hrithik Roshan Jai Jai Shivshankar song Jr NTR Naatu Naatu Song War 2 War 2 Cast War 2 Movie War 2 Pics War 2 Release Date War 2 Update War 2 Updates YRF Spy Universe
    You might also like
    ‘My Sweet Little Pie!’ Orry Celebrates Nysa Devgan’s Birthday by Sharing Some of Their Epic Moments Together (View Pics)
    Bollywood

    ‘My Sweet Little Pie!’ Orry Celebrates Nysa Devgan’s Birthday by Sharing Some of Their Epic Moments Together (View Pics)
    Babita Kapoor Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan–Karisma Kapoor Share Unseen Pics and Extend Heartfelt Wishes to Their Mom on Her Special Day
    Bollywood

    Babita Kapoor Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan–Karisma Kapoor Share Unseen Pics and Extend Heartfelt Wishes to Their Mom on Her Special Day
    Ajay Devgn’s Birthday Post for His ‘Little Girl’ Nysa Devgan Is All About Unconditional Love!
    Bollywood

    Ajay Devgn’s Birthday Post for His ‘Little Girl’ Nysa Devgan Is All About Unconditional Love!
    Bipasha Basu Pens Heartfelt Post for Karan Singh Grover on ‘Husband Appreciation Day’, Expresses Gratitude With ‘Endless List of Thank Yous’
    Bollywood

    Bipasha Basu Pens Heartfelt Post for Karan Singh Grover on ‘Husband Appreciation Day’, Expresses Gratitude With ‘Endless List of Thank Yous’
    Google Trends Google Trends
    DC vs SRH
    200K+ searches
    Highest powerplay score in IPL
    200K+ searches
    MP Board Result 2024
    200K+ searches
    Upresults.nic.in 2024
    200K+ searches
    Abhishek Sharma
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    DC vs SRH
    200K+ searches
    Highest powerplay score in IPL
    200K+ searches
    MP Board Result 2024
    200K+ searches
    Upresults.nic.in 2024
    200K+ searches
    Abhishek Sharma
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni