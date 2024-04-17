War 2, currently being shot in Mumbai, will see Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a fierce face-off. While fans eagerly anticipate updates on this action thriller, few pictures have leaked from the sets of Ayan Mukerji directorial. These images showcase Hrithik and Jr NTR's chiseled appearances, with the former looking suave in a white turtleneck T-shirt paired with a black vest and matching pants, while the latter sports a dark grey T-shirt and black pants. These hot new leaked photos of the actors from the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film are sure to thrill fans. War 2: Jr NTR is Not the Antagonist in Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Sequel; His Character to Get Separate Spinoff in YRF Spy Universe - Reports.

Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Shooting For War 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)