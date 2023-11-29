For all the fans eagerly waiting for the War 2 update, here's the latest news. As per fresh reports, Yash Raj Films has planned to release the second installment of Hrithik Roshan’s spy film on Independence Day 2025. Too much waiting, right? As we all know, Ayan Mukerji has scripted the second part. War 2 is also expected to feature Jr NTR and Kiara Advani alongside Hrithik. War 2: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan To Share Screen Together for First Time in Ayan Mukerji’s YRF Spy Universe Film – Reports.

War 2 Release Update

#BreakingNews… YRF ANNOUNCES ‘WAR 2’ RELEASE DATE: INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND 2025… The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse - #War2 - now has a release date… Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]… #AyanMukerji directs the film that’s produced by #YRF. pic.twitter.com/dHQ6BHQ9Es — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)