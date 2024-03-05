Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 is one of the most anticipated films, directed by Ayan Mukerji. It will be exciting to see Jr NTR and Hrithik onscreen together for the first time. While the makers have not revealed anything about Jr NTR's character, Pinkvilla has reported that he will play the role of an Indian Agent in the upcoming sequel, contrary to reports of him being a main antagonist. That's not all; Aditya Chopra also reportedly plans to make a spin-off to his character. War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Film To Release on Independence Day 2025 – Reports

Jr NTR Is Not Playing Antagonist In War 2

