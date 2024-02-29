Wild Wild Punjab Teaser: Luv Ranjan’s Netflix Film Starring Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma Promises a Laughter Riot (Watch Video)

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has finally revived his debut project Wild Wild Punjab with a new cast. Netflix's teaser for the film features the comedic road trip of four friends across Punjab.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 29, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has resurrected his first project, Wild Wild Punjab, after a delay in 2015. This new version has a new cast. Netflix has released a teaser for Wild Wild Punjab, a comedy by Luv Ranjan and T-Series. The film features Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill as four friends embarking on a hilarious road trip across Punjab. The teaser shows their comedic escapades, from escaping goons to crashing a wedding. Wild Wild Punjab promises a laughter-filled journey with witty banter and catchy tunes. Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Release, Shares Popular Scenes From Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com (Watch Video).

Watch Wild Wild Punjab Teaser

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ishita Raj Sharma Jassie Gill Luv Ranjan Manjot Singh Netflix Sunny Singh Varun Sharma Wild Wild Punjab Wild Wild Punjab Cast Wild Wild Punjab on Netflix Wild Wild Punjab Teaser Wild Wild Punjab Teaser Video
You might also like
Maamla Legal Hai OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Ravi Kishan’s Courtroom Comedy Series Online!
TV

Maamla Legal Hai OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Ravi Kishan’s Courtroom Comedy Series Online!
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 29, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has resurrected his first project, Wild Wild Punjab, after a delay in 2015. This new version has a new cast. Netflix has released a teaser for Wild Wild Punjab, a comedy by Luv Ranjan and T-Series. The film features Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill as four friends embarking on a hilarious road trip across Punjab. The teaser shows their comedic escapades, from escaping goons to crashing a wedding. Wild Wild Punjab promises a laughter-filled journey with witty banter and catchy tunes. Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Release, Shares Popular Scenes From Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com (Watch Video).

Watch Wild Wild Punjab Teaser

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ishita Raj Sharma Jassie Gill Luv Ranjan Manjot Singh Netflix Sunny Singh Varun Sharma Wild Wild Punjab Wild Wild Punjab Cast Wild Wild Punjab on Netflix Wild Wild Punjab Teaser Wild Wild Punjab Teaser Video
You might also like
Maamla Legal Hai OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Ravi Kishan’s Courtroom Comedy Series Online!
TV

Maamla Legal Hai OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Ravi Kishan’s Courtroom Comedy Series Online!
Murder Mubarak: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia and Others From Homi Adajania’s Mystery Thriller (View Pics)
Bollywood

Murder Mubarak: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia and Others From Homi Adajania’s Mystery Thriller (View Pics)
Dabba Cartel First Look: Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan Star in This Desi 'Drugs in Tiffin' Netflix Series (Watch Teaser Video)
TV

Dabba Cartel First Look: Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan Star in This Desi 'Drugs in Tiffin' Netflix Series (Watch Teaser Video)
Heeramandi: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and Others From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series (View Pics)
TV
TV

Maamla Legal Hai OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Ravi Kishan’s Courtroom Comedy Series Online!
Murder Mubarak: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia and Others From Homi Adajania’s Mystery Thriller (View Pics)
Bollywood

Murder Mubarak: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia and Others From Homi Adajania’s Mystery Thriller (View Pics)
Dabba Cartel First Look: Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan Star in This Desi 'Drugs in Tiffin' Netflix Series (Watch Teaser Video)
TV

Dabba Cartel First Look: Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan Star in This Desi 'Drugs in Tiffin' Netflix Series (Watch Teaser Video)
Heeramandi: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and Others From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series (View Pics)
TV

Heeramandi: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and Others From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series (View Pics)
Google Trends Google Trends
TV

Heeramandi: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and Others From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series (View Pics)
Google Trends Google Trends
Australia vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Bitcoin price
50K+ searches
Deepika Padukone
50K+ searches
Ranveer Singh
50K+ searches
Bitcoin
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot