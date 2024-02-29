Wild Wild Punjab Teaser: Luv Ranjan’s Netflix Film Starring Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma Promises a Laughter Riot (Watch Video)

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has resurrected his first project, Wild Wild Punjab, after a delay in 2015. This new version has a new cast. Netflix has released a teaser for Wild Wild Punjab, a comedy by Luv Ranjan and T-Series. The film features Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill as four friends embarking on a hilarious road trip across Punjab. The teaser shows their comedic escapades, from escaping goons to crashing a wedding. Wild Wild Punjab promises a laughter-filled journey with witty banter and catchy tunes. Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Release, Shares Popular Scenes From Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com (Watch Video).

Watch Wild Wild Punjab Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

