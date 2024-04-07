World Health Day 2024: Fitness Freak Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Motivational Video Post, Urges Everyone To Prioritise Their Health

On World Health Day 2024, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, known for her commitment to fitness, echoes ‘Swasth raho, Mast raho!’ as she shares a motivational video post on Instagram.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 07, 2024 12:33 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty Kundra frequently posts videos of herself engaging in yoga and various workout routines, garnering immense popularity among fitness enthusiasts. On this World Health Day, the actress has once again shared a motivational video post, urging everyone to prioritise their health. In her message, she writes, “Celebrate #WorldHealthDay by prioritising YOU! Don’t forget to hydrate, meditate and appreciate our greatest gift.” World Health 2024 Theme Video: Know the Themes of the World Health Day for Last 10 Years Organised by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Post On World Health Day 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

s ‘Swasth raho, Mast raho!’ as she shares a motivational video post on Instagram.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 07, 2024 12:33 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty Kundra frequently posts videos of herself engaging in yoga and various workout routines, garnering immense popularity among fitness enthusiasts. On this World Health Day, the actress has once again shared a motivational video post, urging everyone to prioritise their health. In her message, she writes, “Celebrate #WorldHealthDay by prioritising YOU! Don’t forget to hydrate, meditate and appreciate our greatest gift.” World Health 2024 Theme Video: Know the Themes of the World Health Day for Last 10 Years Organised by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Post On World Health Day 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Bollywood Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty Fitness Shilpa Shetty Fitness Regime Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa Shetty Workout World Health Day World Health Day 2024
You might also like
Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 16: Kunal Kemmu Directorial Inches Closer to Rs 25 Crore Mark in India!
Bollywood

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 16: Kunal Kemmu Directorial Inches Closer to Rs 25 Crore Mark in India!
Ishaan Khatter’s Girlfriend Chandni Bainz Blushes As They’re Clicked Exiting Theatre Hand-in-Hand (View Pic)
Bollywood
Bollywood

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 16: Kunal Kemmu Directorial Inches Closer to Rs 25 Crore Mark in India!
Ishaan Khatter’s Girlfriend Chandni Bainz Blushes As They’re Clicked Exiting Theatre Hand-in-Hand (View Pic)
Bollywood

Ishaan Khatter’s Girlfriend Chandni Bainz Blushes As They’re Clicked Exiting Theatre Hand-in-Hand (View Pic)
Mrunal Thakur Asks Paparazzi To Not Shout As She Carries a Baby and Poses With the Little Munchkin for Picture (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur Asks Paparazzi To Not Shout As She Carries a Baby and Poses With the Little Munchkin for Picture (Watch Video)
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Arrive in Style for Dinner at Manish Malhotra’s Residence (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Arrive in Style for Dinner at Manish Malhotra’s Residence (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Surya Grahan 2024
20K+ searches
World Health Day
20K+ searches
I-League
10K+ searches
Copa del Rey
5K+ searches
Purple Cap in IPL 2024
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Surya Grahan 2024
20K+ searches
World Health Day
20K+ searches
I-League
10K+ searches
Copa del Rey
5K+ searches
Purple Cap in IPL 2024
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma