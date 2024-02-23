Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Shah Rukh Khan graced the Women's Premier League's grand opening ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 23. Kartik Aaryan started the event with a captivating performance featuring songs like "Dheeme Dheeme" and "Coca Cola," representing Gujarat Titans. Sidharth Malhotra followed, representing Delhi Capitals, with hits like "Kukkad" and "Kaala Chashma." Tiger Shroff then took the stage for Royal Challengers Bangalore, dazzling the crowd with "Whistle Baja" and "Ghungroo." Shahid Kapoor made a fiery entrance on a bike, showcasing songs like "Nagada Nagada" and "Shaam Shandaar" for his team. Shah Rukh Khan wrapped up the ceremony by performing “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and “Not Ramaiya Vastaviaya” from his blockbuster hits, Pathaan and Jawan. WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Teaches His Famous Signature Pose To DC Skipper Meg Lanning (Watch Video).

Kartik Aryan Performing At WPL Opening Ceremony

Sidharth Malhotra

Tiger Shroff

Varun Dhawan

Shahid Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan

