Shah Rukh Khan will perform at the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) opening ceremony in 2024, scheduled for February 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the inclusion of the superstar. A recent video surfaced online shows Shah Rukh Khan rehearsing with Kartik Aaryan for the event. The video footage suggests he will perform a song from one of his latest films, possibly Pathaan or Jawan. The rehearsals are in full swing, and fans eagerly anticipate the event. Following the opening ceremony, the WPL will begin with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in a rematch of last year's final. WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan to Perform at Opening Ceremony of Women's Premier League Second Edition.

Shah Rukh Khan Rehearsing Ahead Of His Stage Performance:

