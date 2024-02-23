Prepare for an electrifying start as Shah Rukh Khan gears up to headline the Women's Premier League 2024 inauguration, scheduled to kick off at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 23. Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan will join Srk at the opening ceremony. An image suffered online from their recent rehearsal session has gone viral, showcasing SRK's long-haired look and the infectious camaraderie among the young actors. As soon as the image was dropped, netizens couldn't stop gushing over the actor's relaxed attitude and even commented, 'Ayse lag raha SRK in sab ke college ke dost hai. The charm of King SRK'. WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Teaches His Famous Signature Pose To DC Skipper Meg Lanning (Watch Video).

SRK, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's Pic:

#KingKhan, #VarunDhawan, #ShahidKapoor, #TigerShroff, and #SiddharthMalhotra clicked together at #TATAWPL opening ceremony rehearsals❤️ @iamsrk #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/j2OD2fceGi

— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 23, 2024

