Get ready for an electrifying spectacle as Shah Rukh Khan prepares to shine at the second edition of the Women's Premier League 2024. Social media is exciting as videos and pictures of the superstar practising his moves for the grand opening ceremony have gone viral. Adding to the excitement, a video of Shah Rukh Khan teaching the iconic pose to Delhi Capitals' skipper, Meg Lanning, has also become a sensation. SRK demonstrates his iconic step, and the DC skipper flawlessly imitates it, leaving everyone cheering for this dynamic duo. Shah Rukh Khan Meets Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning and Other Cricket Stars in Bengaluru Ahead of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan Showing His Iconic Pose To DC Players:

