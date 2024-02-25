Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan recently made headlines with their electrifying performance at the Women's Premier League inaugural ceremony. On February 25, both actors posted a collaborative photo on Instagram holding the coveted trophy. In the picture shared, the Bollywood stars were seen holding the Women's Premier League trophy in between as they posed for the camera. Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan were also joined by actors Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Shah Rukh Khan at the opening ceremony of WPL 2024. WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan to Perform at Opening Ceremony of Women's Premier League Second Edition.

Check Out Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)