Actress Yami Gautam pleasantly surprised everyone at the trailer launch of her new film Article 370 by revealing her baby bump. Reports suggest she's five and a half months along. Yami, who married Aditya Dhar in June 2021, glowed in a white maxi dress and beige blazer, showcasing her bump. Aditya looked sharp in a blue suit. Confirming the pregnancy, Aditya stated, "Soon we’ll know if it’s Laxmi or Ganesha!" during the trailer launch event for their upcoming movie. Yami Gautam Pregnant: Actress Expecting First Child With Husband Aditya Dhar, in Second Trimester of Pregnancy – Reports.

Yami Gautam - Aditya Dhar At Article 370 Trailer Launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Couple Confirms Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

More Photos From Article 370 Trailer Launch

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar With Team Article 370 (Photo Credits: X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)