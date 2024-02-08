Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are reportedly set to embrace parenthood. According to a report shared by HT, the actress is pregnant and is in second trimester of pregnancy. Yami, who is expecting first child with her husband, is apparently five and a half months pregnant. A source was quoted as saying, “Yami is extremely ecstatic ever since she learnt about her pregnancy. It’s going to be most probably a May baby. The family had been keeping everything hush hush until now.” The report also states that the couple would make an official announcement soon. Vikrant Massey and Wife Sheetal Thakur Announce the Arrival of Their Baby Boy (See Post).

Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Expecting First Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

