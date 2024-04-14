Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the shooting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home. Anmol wrote on his Facebook declaring the attack as a mere trailer, warning that future assaults won't target the walls of the actor's residence. "ye sirf trailer that," he mentioned. He further stated, "hamari takat ko aur matt parkho. Yeh pehli aur akhri warning hai" (not to underestimate our power. This is both our first and final warning.) No Injuries Reported in Shooting Incident Outside Salman Khan's Residence, Confirms Mumbai Police.

Anmol Bishnoi's Facebook Post

Anmol Bishnoi's Post (Photo Credits: X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)