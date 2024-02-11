Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: Fans Go Crazy, Dance to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Balam Pichkari' and 'Badtameez Dil' Tracks in Delhi Theatre (Watch Videos)

The 2013 rom-com Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has attained cult status over the years. To celebrate its enduring legacy, PVR INOX re-released the film during Valentine's week. Despite its premiere over a decade ago, the audience response has been electrifying. Videos of audiences reacting to the re-release are taking social media by storm. These enthusiastic reactions demonstrate that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is more than just a movie; it's an emotion deeply embedded in viewers' hearts. Viral clips from Delhi cinema hall screening YJHD show the audience erupting in joyful dance on "Balam Pichkari" and "Badtameez Dil." 'Never Gets Old'! Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Jab We Met's Re-Release in Theatres Ahead of Valentine's Day (Watch Video).

The Craze For YJHD Is Real:

Fans Can't Keep Calm:

