Vivek Raman, owner of an event management company, has accused Yo Yo Honey Singh of kidnapping him. He even accused the singer-rapper and a few others of ‘keeping him captive and assaulting him’, reports ANI. Vivek has reportedly filed complaint against the rapper and others at the BKC Police Station in Mumbai. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Announces His Netflix Documentary on Life and Work! (Watch Teaser Video).

Yo Yo Honey Singh Case

Maharashtra | A person named Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station in Mumbai. Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him… — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

