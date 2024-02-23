Fans eagerly anticipate Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film, Yodha, especially after the recent release of the movie's trailer. Now, the makers have released a teaser video of "Zindagi Tere Naam." The teaser video offers a tantalizing glimpse of the romantic chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii Khanna, as they are portrayed riding together in a serene and majestic setting, appearing completely lost in each other's embrace. This new track promises to be a captivating addition to the film's musical repertoire, further heightening the excitement for Yodha among eager audiences. 'Zindagi Tere Naam': FIRST Song From Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna's Film Yodha To Be Out on February 24!.

Watch 'Zindagi Tere Naam’ Teaser:

