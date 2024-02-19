The official teaser for Dharma Productions' highly anticipated film Yodha has dropped, and it serves pure adrenaline-pumping action! Starring Sidharth Malhotra as the lead, the one-minute glimpse showcases him transforming into a saviour for passengers aboard a hijacked flight. We also catch a fleeting glimpse of Disha Patani. Packed with breathtaking stunts and intense sequences, Yodha promises an edge-of-your-seat experience. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is primed to be a crowd-pleasing action extravaganza. Yodha Poster Out: Sidharth Malhotra Unveils Gravity-Defying FIRST Look; Teaser for Upcoming Action Film To Be Out on February 19 (Watch Video).

Watch Yodha Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)