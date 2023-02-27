Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine as he won his first award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his impressive performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the Zee Cine Awards 2023. The actor shared a picture flaunting his trophy and thanked his fans. He mentioned in his tweet, “I promise to keep u entertained.” Zee Cine Awards 2023 Winners: Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt Grab Best Acting Honours; View Pic of the Stars Posing With Their Trophies.

Kartik Aaryan Wins At Zee Cine Awards 2023

My First BEST ACTOR in a Leading Role 🙏🏻 Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai❤️#RoohBaba will always be special🤙🏻 Thank u @ZeeCineAwards n the team of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Thank u to my Audiences for Showering me with ur love I promise to keep u entertained#ZeeCineAwards2023 #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/SZRJRoKbca — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 27, 2023

