‘Bossman in Mass Mode’, Atlee Showers Praise on Shah Rukh Khan for WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performance

Shah Rukh Khan put up an incredible performance at the opening ceremony of WPL 2024 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 23.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 24, 2024 05:23 PM IST

The second edition of the Women's Premiere League kicked off on a grand note as Shah Rukh Khan and various other Bollywood stars led the inaugural ceremony with their powerful performances on February 23 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Shah Rukh Khan lit up the stage with his performances on "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" and "Not Ramaiya Vatavaiya". The next day, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director, Atlee, posted a picture of him performing at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony and wrote, "Boss man in mass mode", showering praise on SRK. Shah Rukh Khan Strikes Iconic Pose With WPL 2024 Team Captains, Steals the Spotlight at Women’s Premier League Season 2 Opening Ceremony.

Check Out Atlee’s Instagram Story Here:

Atlee on his Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

 

Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
