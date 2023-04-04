Who is Stormy Daniels? Know Everything About the Adult Film Star Behind Donald Trump’s Indictment. Former US President Donald Trump is now under arrest in New York City ahead of his arraignment in court. Donald Trump was placed under arrest after he arrived at Manhattan court for arraignment. Trump, who served as US President from January 2017 to January 2021, was indicted last week by a Manhattan grand jury for his alleged role in organising hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump's legal team has called the charges politically motivated, but prosecutors have argued that they have ample evidence to support their case.

Donald Trump Officially Placed Under Arrest

BREAKING: Donald Trump has officially been placed under arrest in New York City ahead of his arraignment in court. pic.twitter.com/bGrailDm8G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)